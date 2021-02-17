In photos: 3 dead as heaviest snowfall in over a decade hits Greece

Three people died Tuesday as heavy snowfall not seen in more than a decade fell and gale-force winds hit Greece, disrupting road and sea transport as well as halting COVID-19 vaccinations in Athens.
A man takes photos of The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens on Feb. 16, 2021.
Snow blanketed ancient monuments like the Acropolis and the cold front, dubbed "Medea" after the mythical Greek sorceress of the Argonauts, sent temperatures plunging, with a maximum low of minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northwestern city of Florina.
A man walks at Filopapos hill as snow falls, with the ancient Acropolis hill and the Parthenon temple, in the background, Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.
Over the past few days the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR has sent radiators to the camps around the country where tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been struggling with the cold and hail.
A man looks at snow-covered central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall in the city on Feb. 16, 2021.
In the camp of Elaionas near Athens, some 200 refugees on Tuesday had to be temporarily rehoused in containers and an indoor gym after their tents were damaged by snow, according to a migrant support group. "Nobody in Elaionas will stay in a tent tonight," the migration ministry source said.
A Greek Presidential Guard wearing a protective face mask stands guard in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during heavy snowfall in Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.
Authorities shut down the main motorway between Athens and Greece's second city Thessaloniki late Monday to prevent traffic backups, while winds of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour halted shipping between the Greek mainland and the Aegean islands.
Panagiotis Economou shovels snow from the entrance of his property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, Feb. 15, 2021.
