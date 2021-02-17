Daily Sabah logo

In photos: 3 dead as heaviest snowfall in over a decade hits Greece

by French Press Agency - AFP Feb 17, 2021 11:10 am +03 +03:00

Three people died Tuesday as heavy snowfall not seen in more than a decade fell and gale-force winds hit Greece, disrupting road and sea transport as well as halting COVID-19 vaccinations in Athens.

A man takes photos of The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens on Feb. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Snow blanketed ancient monuments like the Acropolis and the cold front, dubbed "Medea" after the mythical Greek sorceress of the Argonauts, sent temperatures plunging, with a maximum low of minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northwestern city of Florina.

A man walks at Filopapos hill as snow falls, with the ancient Acropolis hill and the Parthenon temple, in the background, Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

"The last time we saw so much snow in the center of Athens was in February 2008," meteorologist Costas Lagouvardos told AFP.

A man poses next to a snowman wearing a protective face mask and reading "COVID-19," in Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

On the island of Evia near Athens, two elderly men suffering from respiratory problems died after their breathing apparatus failed during a power outage, state TV ERT reported.

People walking during a snowstorm in Athens, Feb 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

On Crete, a livestock farmer in his 60s was found dead in the snow outside his granary at the village of Kaminaki in the east of the island, TV ERT added.

A man makes his way near the Roman Agora in central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall in the city on Feb. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The rare phenomenon prompted authorities to cancel all coronavirus vaccinations planned in the capital for the day.

Two swimmers are seen on a snow-covered beach during heavy snowfall in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Evia, Greece's second largest island, has been without power for two days, and scores of falling trees caused local outages in some parts of the greater Athens area.

People are playing with the snow in Athens, on Feb. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Over a dozen municipalities in the capital have been affected, officials said.

Two men jog as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

"Our big concern is the electricity grid," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after an emergency cabinet meeting. "We need patience to resolve this problem which is truly exceptional."

Greek police walk during heavy snowfall in Athens on Feb. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The weather conditions also sparked concern about conditions for thousands living in migrant camps around the country.

People make their way to the Zappeion area during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Over the past few days the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR has sent radiators to the camps around the country where tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been struggling with the cold and hail.

A man looks at snow-covered central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall in the city on Feb. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Additional sleeping bags and blankets have also been handed out, a migration ministry source told AFP.

A man rides his bike on Filopappou hill during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

In the camp of Elaionas near Athens, some 200 refugees on Tuesday had to be temporarily rehoused in containers and an indoor gym after their tents were damaged by snow, according to a migrant support group. "Nobody in Elaionas will stay in a tent tonight," the migration ministry source said.

A Greek Presidential Guard wearing a protective face mask stands guard in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during heavy snowfall in Athens, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Authorities shut down the main motorway between Athens and Greece's second city Thessaloniki late Monday to prevent traffic backups, while winds of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour halted shipping between the Greek mainland and the Aegean islands.

Panagiotis Economou shovels snow from the entrance of his property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, Feb. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The snow that fell through most of the day Monday snarled traffic in the city center on Tuesday as well as in the northern suburbs.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks after a heavy snowfall, in the village of Krioneri, Greece, Feb. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The snow also turned the sandy beaches of the Athens seafront white. The weather was forecast to improve from Wednesday.

People make their way to Syntagma square during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

