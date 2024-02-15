Tekfen Philharmonic, one of Türkiye's prominent private art institutions, will host the Turkish premiere of French composer Maurice Ravel's ballet masterpiece "Daphnis and Chloe" on March 28.

Ravel, who translated the 2,000-year-old love story of the ancient Greek writer Longus into notes for orchestra and wordless choir, will be performed by the Tekfen Philharmonic under the direction of principal conductor Aziz Shokhakimov, accompanied by the MAGMA Philharmonic Choir conducted by Masis Aram Gözbek. It will be narrated by the theater artist Merve Dizdar, winner of the Cannes Award for Best Actress, and directed by Yiğit Sertdemir with staging by Candan Seda Balaban.

Maurice Ravel's work "Daphnis and Chloe," described as a "choreographed symphony," is inspired by the story of the same name written by the ancient Greek author Longus in the A.D. second or third century. Considered the first example of pastoral narrative in world literature, the story has been a source of inspiration for many writers, poets, sculptors, painters and musicians throughout the centuries.

The narrative revolves around the love story between two young individuals, Daphnis and Chloe, who are raised by shepherds in the countryside of the island of Lesbos.

The founder and the artistic director of the Boğaziçi Jazz Choir, the Boğaziçi Youth Choir and the MAGMA Philharmonic Choir, Masis Aram Gözbek. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center)

The story begins with both Daphnis and Chloe being discovered as infants by different shepherds. Daphnis is found by a shepherd named Lamon, while Chloe is discovered by a shepherd named Dryas. They raise the children as their own, and Daphnis grows up to become a skilled herdsman, while Chloe becomes a beautiful and innocent shepherdess.

As they mature, Daphnis and Chloe gradually fall in love with each other, though they are initially unaware of the nature of their feelings. Their love story unfolds amidst the idyllic landscapes of rural Greece, filled with pastoral imagery and romantic encounters. However, their happiness is threatened by various obstacles, including the interference of other characters and the machinations of fate.

Ravel composed the story of "Daphnis and Chloe" in 1909, upon the request of the Russian impresario Sergei Diaghilev for the Ballets Russes ensemble, to be performed by an orchestra and wordless chorus.

The hourlong ballet music, offering rich harmonies characteristic of the Impressionist movement, is one of Ravel's longest and most beloved works. The premiere, featuring the full rendition of the music with its four distinct motifs, will take place at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center.