The capital of Spain, Madrid, is hosting an event commemorating the 530th anniversary of the departure of the Sephardic Jews, who were exiled from Spain and Portugal by the Catholic kings at the end of the Middle Ages and took refuge in Ottoman lands.

Within the scope of the commemoration that will continue throughout the week, photographer Izzet Keribar's exhibition titled "Jews in Turkey," provided by the Turkish Presidency of State Archives Directorate has been displayed. Also the Moiz Theater Group and Turkish music band Los Pasharos Sefaradis performed at the event.

Turkey's Ambassador to Madrid, Burak Akçapar, giving speech at the 530th anniversary of the departure of Sephardic Jews, Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2022. (AA photo)

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent at the opening of the event, Turkey's Ambassador to Madrid Burak Akçapar said: "When you look at Turkish history, there are lots of stories that show our nation embraces other cultures. Today we define our foreign policy (as developmental humanitarian foreign policy). We host the largest refugee population in the world."

"The story began 530 years ago. At that time, ships from the Ottoman Empire came here, took the Jews who were thrown out of Spain, and brought them to Turkey. They have been living happily in Turkey since then, enriching our society, our country, and our culture." Akçapar added.

"Here in Spain, where the story began, we are not only commemorating the 530th anniversary but also highlighting humanity, which is a fundamental characteristic of the Turkish nation," he said.

The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews, which has been in service since 2001 in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul, presents 2,600 years of the historical and cultural heritage of Turkey's Jews. Also, Neve Shalom Synagogue located beside the museum hosts special events for the Jewish community, from bar mitzvahs to Hanukkah.

Photographer Izzet Keribar, a Sephardic Jew, speaks to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2022. (AA photo)

Keribar, a Sephardic Jew, expressing his feelings, said, "I am someone who always expresses how happy I am to have been born in Turkey, to have grown up and lived with Turks. I have never witnessed anti-Semitism in Turkey. Nobody made me feel like that. As you know, I was awarded by the Presidency and the Ministry of Culture. If there were anti-Semitism, would these awards be given to me?" he said.

Explaining that his photographs in the exhibition are 20-year-old works, he said: "I took these photographs perfectly, without missing the slightest detail, to the best of my ability, with my disciplined knowledge and love. Even though these are architectural photographs, there are intense feelings of the people who are in the scene. When I came to Istanbul during the Israeli President's visit to Turkey a short time ago, I took a photo from the balcony inside the synagogue. It is in this exhibition as well."

Photo exhibition of Izzet Kehribar, Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2022. (AA photo)

"We must preserve what is happening in the best possible way. We must create works that show the unity, diversity and peaceful life of people in Turkey. We must protect the synagogues in need of restoration, as I have seen in Izmir." Keribar said. He also highlighted that he has been taking photographs for 70 years, and witnessed many efforts to preserve past values.

Debuted last year, "Kulüp," or "The Club," focuses on the life of a Ladino-speaking Jewish woman in the Istanbul metropolis. The 10-episode Netflix series, acclaimed by viewers and critics alike, focused on Turkey's history as a cosmopolitan country, especially through the lens of multiethnic, multicultural Istanbul.

Suat Aluf, descended from a Sephardic Jewish family that took refuge in Ottoman lands, speaks to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2022. (AA photo)

Suat Aluf, who descends from a Sephardic Jewish family that took refuge in Ottoman lands, also spoke to an AA correspondent.

"We have been in Istanbul for seven or eight generations. I was born and raised in Istanbul. My father and grandfather were shopkeepers in Tahtakale, Eminönü. Therefore, we are the people of this land and that's how we perceive it, that's how we grew up. When they ask us, we always say (we are Turks). Let me tell you this with a memory. My father was in the intensive care unit in the hospital and we went to visit him. He asked the day, I said 28th. Then he opened his eyes and said, 'don't forget to hang the flag (for the Turkish Republic Day).' That Turkish flag is cleaned and hung for every national holiday," Aluf said.

The commemoration event of Sephardic Jews, Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2022. (AA photo)

"We are also invited to the iftar tables set up every year in Sirkeci during Ramadan. Two years ago, I attended an iftar dinner for 600 people. I always feel good on those holidays because it's our holiday too, we are people of this land." he added.

Sephardic Jews spoke the Ladino language, a unique mix of Spanish (Castillan), and Hebrew with sprinklings of Turkish, Arabic and Greek. The words boyoz (bollos) and palavra (palabra) are among the words that entered the Turkish language from Ladino.