The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) has staged Richard Wagner's renowned opera "The Flying Dutchman" at the Atatürk Cultural Center's Turkish Telecom Opera Hall. This production marks the first time in 30 years that the opera has been presented in its original language.

Unique presentation

Caner Akın, İDOB's chief director, highlighted the opera's significance, recalling its previous success featuring soprano Zehra Yıldız. "We're thrilled to present this modern production to the Istanbul audience," he said. Akın emphasized Wagner's ability to create an immersive atmosphere through music.

World-class production

The production involves over 354 contributors, with over 100 performers on stage. Akın noted the extensive preparation, with rehearsals starting as early as January. Director Sebastian Welker, known for his expertise in Wagner, was brought in to ensure a high-quality presentation.

About Opera

Premiered in 1843, "The Flying Dutchman" tells the story of a cursed sailor seeking redemption through love. The cast includes Alper Göçeri and Murat Güney as "Der Hollander" and Perihan N. Artan and Evren Ekşi as "Senta."

Performances are scheduled for October 17 and November 2-6 at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), offering an enriching experience for opera enthusiasts.