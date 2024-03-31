A group of British filmmakers and actors have joined hands to support humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza by donating items to a new auction. Directors, including Mike Leigh, Ken Loach, Asif Kapadia and Joanna Hogg, as well as casts from popular shows like "Doctor Who" and "Downton Abbey," have contributed various items to raise funds for the cause.

Leigh's contribution includes a signed poster from the original 1977 theater production of "Abigail's Party," while Loach offers signed copies of the poster and script of his latest film, "The Old Oak." Kapadia is presenting a bundle of signed posters and DVDs from his catalog and Hogg has donated a rare neon light from her film "The Souvenir."

Tilda Swinton attends "The Souvenir" news conference during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin, the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Berlin, Germany, Feb. 12, 2019. (Shutterstock Photo)

Among the experiences up for auction, Tilda Swinton offers a bedtime story session over Zoom and Josh O'Connor provides a porridge masterclass, both conducted virtually. Aimee Lou Wood offers a Zoom astrology chat, while Alison Oliver extends an invite for a "restorative drink" over the same platform. Olly Alexander offers a "Zoom serenade of a song of your choice."

The initiative was led by Cinema for Gaza organizers Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons, all prominent figures in the U.K. film industry. They emphasized the urgent need to support Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), whose vital humanitarian work has become increasingly indispensable amid Gaza's health care infrastructure devastation.

The auction, featuring items like "Doctor Who" scripts signed by Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman and a "Downton Abbey" book signed by Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, will run from 9 a.m. on April 2 until midnight on April 12. All proceeds will directly benefit MAP, showcasing the entertainment industry's solidarity in times of crisis.