The sequel to legendary director Tim Burton's 1988 supernatural comedy film "Beetlejuice," titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is returning after 36 years with a sequel.

Prepared to meet the audience with its distinctive and extraordinary characters, the 1988 production "Beetlejuice," directed by the famous director Tim Burton, is getting ready to return with a sequel. When the first poster for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," was shared, the caption "The Wait is Over" on the poster excited movie enthusiasts.

In addition to the original cast including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, new names like Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux have been added to the sequel. "Beetlejuice," which won the Academy Award for Best Makeup in 1989, was entirely shot with makeup, realistic effects and puppets, remaining faithful to the original in the sequel.

The first "Beetlejuice," which managed to become a cult classic with its fantastic world, achieved great success by grossing $75 million worldwide with a budget of $15 million. Inspiring various adaptations including an animated series and a Broadway musical, the film has left its mark on cinema history with its fantastic world and the character of "Beetlejuice."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be in theaters on Sept. 6.