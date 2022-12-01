It has been just seven days since Tim Burton's remake of the iconic Addams Family "Wednesday" streaming on Netflix, and more than 50 million households have watched it so far.

"'Wednesday’ now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix,” the streaming service said after the show arrived on Nov. 23 (a Wednesday, of course).

The eight-part series was streamed a total of 341.2 million hours by Sunday, Nov. 27, hitting the weekly top 10 of the English-language TV category.

This puts it far ahead of other Netflix productions such as the mystery series “1899” (87.9 million hours) from the makers of the hit sci-fi show “Dark” and the fifth season of the British series “The Crown” (42.4 million between Nov. 21 and 27).

The mystery-comedy series “Wednesday,” produced by Netflix and Tim Burton, brings back the quirky-spooky Addams Family with a show focusing on the daughter, Wednesday. The main character is accompanied by the much-loved “Thing” – a scuttling severed hand that is itself a central character.

To put things in perspective: The most successful Netflix series ever to date, the South Korean thriller series “Squid Game,” once clocked up 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days in September/October 2021 (the streaming service does not release other figures).

Back then, the hype only started in the second week. With "Wednesday,” a fifth of the hours have now already been counted in a sixth of the time.

Netflix calculated the number of 50 million “Wednesday” households by dividing the number of hours streamed by the length of the series (6.8 hours).

”Wednesday” also made it into the top 10 series in 93 countries. This was the last achieved by the fourth season of “Stranger Things” at the end of May, beginning of June. At the time, the series clocked up 286.8 million hours in its first three days.