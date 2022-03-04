Based on the Charles King novel, Netflix's new series "Midnight at the Pera Palace" met with the audience on Thursday on the digital broadcasting platform.

"Midnight at the Pera Palace" is written by Elif Usman, produced by Netflix and Karga Seven Pictures, and directed by Emre Şahin, also the creator of the series together with Nisan Dağ.

A still shot from the series, March 4, 2022, Istanbul, Turkey.

The series takes on Esra's encounter, a young journalist, with the legendary Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. Appointed to write a story about the famous hotel, Esra accidentally discovers a portal to the year 1919 through room 411. When she travels in time, she finds herself getting caught in a political conspiracy. Along with the cunning hotel manager, Ahmet, she manages to balance the course of events between past and present. Esra meets the handsome and mysterious Halit, who helps her to return also ensuring the election of Turkey’s first president, Mustafa Kemal, comes to pass.

A still shot from the series, March 4, 2022, Istanbul, Turkey.

Pera Palace, one of the landmarks in Istanbul, is a magnificent building that is full of history. Built in 1892 to host passengers of the Orient Express, the hotel is still a world favorite and has hosted the legendary Agatha Christie, Ernest Hemingway and Turkey's founding father and former President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose special room is still reserved.

A still shot from the series, March 4, 2022, Istanbul, Turkey.

Also, the hotel has taken its place in many literary works such as Agatha Cristie's novel "Murder on the Orient Express" and Ernst Hemingway's short story "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," published in Esquire magazine in 1936.

While British actor James Chalmers (George) is also among the cast of Midnight at Pera Palace, Hazal Kaya (Esra), Tansu Biçer (Ahmet), Selahattin Paşalı (Halit), Engin Hepileri (Reşat) and Yasemin Szawloski (Sonya) share the lead roles in the eight-episode mystery and adventure series.