The Rahmi Koç Museum in Istanbul is currently exhibiting a carafe from the world-famous transatlantic ship Titanic for the first time. This unique piece is a part of the museum's collection, which is the first and only industrial museum showcasing the transport, industry and communication history of Türkiye.

The carafe belonging to the Titanic, the ship which made its first and last cruise, is a rare piece in the museum's collection. It was produced by John Grinsell & Sons of Birmingham in the early 20th century and was presented to "White Star Line" employees in April 1912 in memory of RMS Titanic's test voyages. The carafe, which is 22 cm high, was gifted to Rahmi M. Koç, the museum's founder, by Ömer M. Koç.

A carafe is a type of container used for serving liquids. It is typically made of glass or crystal and has a narrow neck and a wide, rounded base. They are often used in formal dining settings and are designed to be easy to pour from without spilling.

A part of Rahmi Koç Museum. (Photo courtesy of Rahmi Koç Museum)

This special object takes visitors on a journey back a century ago.

Titanic, which is associated with one of the biggest maritime accidents of the 20th century, sank 111 years ago after hitting an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912. The transatlantic passenger ship Titanic set sail from the city of Southampton in the U.K. for New York, U.S., on April 10.

Titanic, which was the largest steam-powered passenger ship in the world when it was completed, was 269 meters (882.55 feet) long, 28 meters wide and weighed 52,000 tons.

The wreckage of the Titanic, where thousands of people lost their lives, was discovered in 1985. It has been the subject of movies, books and songs. The 1997 movie "Titanic" took its story to the whole world. Titanic also has an important place in world maritime history.