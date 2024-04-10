Muslim world marks Ramadan Bayram, but joy marred by Gaza atrocities

Muslims around the world celebrated the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holiday on Wednesday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with family reunions, new clothes and sweet treats. But the celebrations are overshadowed by Israel's wholesale death and destruction, and growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian man bikes past a destroyed mosque on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan amid Israel's attacks, Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 10, 2024.

AFP