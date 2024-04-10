Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2024

Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Muslim world marks Ramadan Bayram, but joy marred by Gaza atrocities

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Apr 10, 2024 6:50 pm +03 +03:00

Muslims around the world celebrated the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holiday on Wednesday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with family reunions, new clothes and sweet treats. But the celebrations are overshadowed by Israel's wholesale death and destruction, and growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian man bikes past a destroyed mosque on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan amid Israel's attacks, Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 10, 2024.

AFP

In Istanbul, thousands of worshippers gathered at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for morning Eid prayers, some carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the people in Gaza.

Many laid their prayer rugs in the square in front of Hagia Sophia as space inside quickly filled, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 10, 2024.

DHA

In a holiday message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent support to Gaza, which he called a "bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity."

"I hope that the Eid will lead to peace, tranquillity and wellbeing for our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity," he added.

AA

People pray by the bodies of victims from a Palestinian family killed overnight by Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during their funeral at, al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir el-Balah, Gaza Palestine, April 10, 2024.

AFP

The war in Gaza was also the focus of prayers at the Rahma Mosque in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. "We should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine," Imam Abdulrahman Musa said. "They have been subjected to unjustified aggression and a lot of violence as the world is watching in silence."

The Ramadan Eid prayer was performed at the Orhan Mosque, built in 1332 in Kocaeli, and where the tradition of sermons with a sword is kept alive in Türkiye, Içkale, Izmit, Türkiye.

IHA

In Indonesia, the world's most populous predominately Muslim nation, nearly three-quarters of the population were traveling for the annual homecoming known locally as "mudik" that is always welcomed with excitement.

"Mudik is not just an annual ritual or tradition for us," said civil servant Ridho Alfian, who lives in the Jakarta area and was traveling to Lampung province at the southern tip of Sumatra island. "This is a right moment to reconnect, like recharging energy that has been drained almost a year away from home," Iskender Bey Square, Tiran, Albania, April 10, 2024.

AA

Before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, markets teemed with shoppers buying clothes, shoes, cookies and sweets. People poured out of major cities to return to villages to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. Flights were overbooked and anxious relatives weighed down with boxes of gifts formed long lines at bus and train stations for the journey.

For Arini Dewi, Eid al-Fitr is a day of victory from economic difficulties during Ramadan. "I'm happy in celebrating Eid holiday despite the surge of food prices," said the mother of two, children at a mosque in Lebanon.

AA

Former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla was among Jakarta residents offering prayers at the Al Azhar mosque yard. "Let's celebrate Eid al-Fitr as a day of victory from many difficulties... of course there are many social problems during fasting month of Ramadan, but we can overcome it with faith and piety," Kalla said.

On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Jakarta residents set off firecrackers on streets that were mostly empty after city residents traveled home, Omar Kampong Melak Masjid, Singapore.

AA

On Wednesday morning, Muslims joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder on the streets and inside mosques. Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, was flooded with devotees offering morning prayers.

Preachers in their sermons called on people to pray for Muslims in Gaza who were suffering after six months of Israel's attacks that have killed over 32,000 people, mostly women and children, and destroyed most of Gaza, Jakarta, Indonesia.

AA

"This is the time for Muslims and non-Muslims to show humanitarian solidarity, because the conflict in Gaza is not a religious war, but a humanitarian problem," said Jimly Asshiddiqie, who chairs the advisory board of the Indonesian Mosque Council, Jakarta, Indonesia.

AA

Children dressed in new clothes pose for a picture next to a joy-ride on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which comes at the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, the town of Ariha, Idlib, Syria, April 10, 2024.

AFP

A Palestinian man washes his feet before the morning prayer at Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which has been heavily damaged by Israeli bombardment, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Palestine.

AFP

Despite Israel's restrictions, 60,000 Muslims performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands of Muslims flocked to Al-Aqsa, despite the rainy weather, starting from the morning prayer hours, occupied Palestine.

AA

The faithful at the East London Mosque, London, Britain.

AA

In Pakistan, authorities deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces to maintain security at mosques and marketplaces. People were shopping as usual Tuesday, with women buying bangles, jewelry and clothes for themselves and their children, Karachi, Pakistan.

AA

Eid prayers being offered on Ampera Bridge, Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia.

AA

Muslims in Baghdad performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Abdulkadir Geylani Mosque, Iraq.

AA

Muslims in Baghdad performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Abdulkadir Geylani Mosque, Iraq.

AA

Eid prayers at Bidbid village, Ad Dakhiliyah, Oman.

AA

Bidbid village, Ad Dakhiliyah, Oman.

AA

Children bought toys after the Eid prayers, Bidbid village, Ad Dakhiliyah, Oman.

AA

Beni Hashim Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AA

Turkish Martyrs Cemetery Mosque, Baku, Azerbaijan.

AA

Sultan Selahaddin Abdülaziz Mosque, Selangor, Malaysia.

AA

Sultan Selahaddin Abdülaziz Mosque, Selangor, Malaysia.

AA

Muslims performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Mustafa Pasha Mosque in the capital Skopje under the auspices of the Islamic Union of North Macedonia. Within the scope of the program, hymns were sung in Turkish, Albanian and Bosnian.

AA

The Zagreb Mosque, Zagreb, Croatia.

AA

Ghazi Husrev Bey Mosque, Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

AA

The Dakar Grand Mosque, Dakar, Senegal.

AFP

Women attend the morning prayer in Shahr-e-Rey on the southern outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran, Iran.

AFP

A man sells traditional prayer beads as Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, Lagos, Nigeria, April 10, 2024.

REUTERS

Palestinian worshippers gather on April 10, 2024 in the courtyard of Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which has been heavily damaged by Israeli bombardment, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, Gaza, Palestine.

AFP

RECOMMENDED