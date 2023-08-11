The meticulously restored ancient theater in the archaeological site of Tlos, located in the Seydikemer district of Muğla in southwestern Türkiye, is undergoing preparations to once again host captivating performances in 2025.

Nestled within the Yakaköy neighborhood and renowned as a significant settlement of the Lycian civilization, Tlos has been a focal point of archaeological endeavors.

Over the span of 12 months, a dedicated excavation team led by professor Taner Korkut, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Akdeniz University, has been working on the site.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Korkut said they have completed half of the first tier of seating and aim to finish the whole restoration process by the end of next year.

This historical gem finds itself on the UNESCO Temporary List of Cultural Heritage, with ongoing efforts to restore the theater to its former glory. The restoration process involves using original pieces found within the vicinity.

“We are using the site's original materials entirely. Stones and rocks that have shifted or fallen due to earthquakes are numbered and placed back in their original positions,” the professor stated.

Upon completion, the theater will be capable of accommodating an audience of 6,000 to 8,000 individuals.

The legacy of Lycia

Korkut, referring to Tlos as one of the six major cities of Lycia, noted: "The gatherings of the Lycian civilization, which stretched from Antalya to Dalaman River, were held in this ancient theater. It was a platform where the public could participate in these assemblies. The restoration work serves to connect our past with the present."

"After the restoration, we will have the chance to hold official or cultural meetings here, much like in the Lycian era. The theater has been in use since the third century B.C. and was last used in the A.D. third century," he continued.

The Lycian civilization, situated on the southwestern coast of Anatolia (modern-day Türkiye), flourished during the Hellenistic period from the sixth to the fourth century B.C. The region was home to the Lycian League, a confederation of city-states that enjoyed a level of autonomy within their league structure. Lycia's unique political organization and cultural characteristics set it apart from other neighboring civilizations.

Known for its intricate architecture, the Lycians left behind numerous artifacts and structures that provide valuable insights into their way of life. Among the most notable features of Lycia are its rock-cut tombs. These elaborately carved burial sites were often designed to resemble houses or temples and were a testament to the Lycians' advanced engineering skills and reverence for the deceased.

The theater and public gathering spaces held special significance in Lycian society. As centers of cultural, political and social life, theaters like the one in Tlos were pivotal in facilitating discussions, meetings and performances. These gatherings brought together citizens from various city-states, fostering a sense of unity within the confederation.

Ready in 2025

Sharing details about their plan, Korkut further added, "By the end of October, we aim to finish this section and begin working on the upper tier, the second seating area.”

“The theater will be ready for all kinds of events by 2025."

The excavation efforts have garnered support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Historical Society (TTK), the Muğla Governorate, Akdeniz University and Seydikemer Municipality.

Korkut highlighted that the increase in tourist visits to the ancient city can be attributed to the excavation and restoration activities.

Restoration underway

For decades, Türkiye has engaged in an effort to restore its ancient cultural centers, aiming to revive its rich historical legacy. Collaborating with academic institutions and local communities, the Turkish government is leading restoration projects that offer visitors a chance to experience the region's diverse cultural history.

The country’s history is a mix of various civilizations, and the government recognizes the importance of preserving this heritage. The work in Tlos is just one of the notable projects.