The world of music is ever-evolving, with new talents and exciting collaborations constantly reshaping the landscape. This month, Turkish rap duo Canbay & Wolker have made waves with their latest track, "Düşmez Kalkmaz" ("Doesn't Fall, Doesn't Get Up"), blending classic melodies and contemporary rap.

Canbay & Wolker's 'Düşmez Kalkmaz'

The beloved Turkish rap duo Canbay & Wolker are garnering widespread acclaim with their new song, "Düşmez Kalkmaz." This track seamlessly blends the legendary melody of Orhan Gencebay's "Sen Değer Sen De" ("You Are Worth It Too") with modern rap elements, receiving high praise from music enthusiasts. The harmony between the duo’s voices has been especially well-received.

Music video

The music video for "Düşmez Kalkmaz" was filmed in the historic village of Dara in Mardin, known for its rich historical background. The unique atmosphere of the video perfectly complements the nostalgic vibe of the song, providing a visual feast that enhances the overall experience. The production team includes Audaz, Burak Gassanov and Rapnos, with the arrangement by Narco and mixing and mastering by Deslow. The talented Mario da Sanchez directed the video, contributing significantly to its high quality.

Sefo’s 'Kaçak Göçek'

After a busy concert schedule, Sefo returns with a new song capturing the attention of music lovers. Despite his intense concert activity, Sefo continues to produce music and his latest track, "Kaçak Göçek" ("Illegal Migration") represents a departure from his usual energetic hits.

Sefo performs a concert in Gaziantep, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2024. (İHA Photo)

Following his successful winter release, "Kapalı Kapılar" ("Closed Doors"), which amassed 60 million streams and received acclaim for its emotional lyrics and composition, Sefo's new track is generating buzz. Fans have eagerly anticipated its release after Sefo shared a snippet on his social media. The song features Sefo's signature lyrics and composition, with arrangement by the talented Aerro, an impressive clarinet section by Ergün Şenlendirici and mixing and mastering by Celil Yavuz.

Mela Bedel’s romantic song

Mela Bedel, known for her unique style and distinctive voice, is back with a new song titled "N’olduysa Oldu" ("Whatever Happened, Happened"), Bedel continues to make a name for herself in the music industry with her fresh approach and contributions as a songwriter and composer. Her previous hits, including "Ben Sana Gelemem" ("I Won't Come to You"), "Canım" and "Alayı Yalan," have been streamed millions of times on digital platforms.

Turkish singer Mela Bedel. (Courtesy of Mela Bedel)

Her latest release, "N’olduysa Oldu," accompanies the melancholy of autumn with its heartfelt music and lyrics, reflecting Bedel’s sensitivity and vulnerability. This song is poised to become an anthem for romantics everywhere.

Bar Italia’s debut

British indie rock band Bar Italia, formed in London in 2019, is set to perform their first concert in Istanbul on Sept. 12 at the renowned live music venue Blind Sahnesi in Asmalımescit. The trio, consisting of vocalist Nina Cristante, vocalist and guitarist Sam Fenton and Turkish-born Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, has made a notable impact over their five-year career.

British indie rock band Bar Italia, formed in London in 2019, is set to perform their first concert in Istanbul on Sept. 12. (Courtesy of Bar Italia)

They have performed at prestigious festivals such as Glastonbury, Roskilde, Mad Cool and Rock en Seine. The band’s name was inspired by the famous "bar italia" cafe in Soho. Described as "a new movement" by The Face magazine and recognized by The Times as "the rising star to watch in 2023," Bar Italia received significant attention for their album "The Twits" during their European and North American tours. French cultural magazine Les Inrocks named it one of the best albums of the year.