Night tours at Topkapı Palace, one of the most popular summer cultural events in Istanbul, will return this year with an expanded visitor route that includes newly opened sections of the historic complex.

According to the National Palaces Administration, the evening tours will run every Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Sept. 13. The 2026 program broadens access to additional areas, offering a more comprehensive experience of the palace.

Expanded night tour experience

First launched in 2024, the night tours quickly gained strong public interest. This year’s program extends the route to include architecture, courtyards, collections and panoramic views of Istanbul.

The itinerary covers the palace courtyards, the Imperial Harem (Harem-i Hümayun), the Chamber of Sacred Relics, the Imperial Treasury and the terraces overlooking the city. Newly added sections include the Dormitory of the Black Eunuchs (Karaağalar Koğuşu), the Courtyard of the Sultan’s Consorts and Concubines (Kadınefendiler ve Cariyeler Taşlığı) and the Mabeyn Road Tile Art Gallery (Mabeyn Yolu Çini Sanat Galerisi).

Imperial Harem highlights

The Imperial Harem remains a central stop on the route. It includes the Dormitory of the Black Eunuchs, the Sultan’s Privy Chamber (Has Oda), the Sultan’s Bath, Sultan Murad III’s Privy Chamber, the Mabeyn and the Golden Road.

A newly accessible area, the Courtyard of the Sultan's Consorts and the Concubines, provides insight into daily palace life, including royal apartments, concubines’ dormitories, laundry rooms, kitchens, storage areas, baths and coffee preparation spaces.

Sacred relics, imperial treasures

The tour also includes key sites in the Third Courtyard (Enderun Courtyard), such as the Audience Chamber (Arz Odası), the Chamber of Sacred Relics, the Fatih Pavilion and the Imperial Treasury.

Key highlights include the Spoonmaker’s Diamond (Kaşıkçı Elması), the Topkapı Dagger and the Golden Throne used in Ottoman ceremonial traditions.

Views of Istanbul

The final stop is the Fourth Courtyard, known for its panoramic city views. Guests can walk along the terrace with a pool in the Fourth Courtyard, view the skyline from the İftariye Pavilion and take in the scenery from the Mecidiye Pavilion terrace. These structures are not open for interior visits during night tours.

Visitor information

Tours begin and end at Bab-ı Hümayun (the Imperial Gate). Tickets are available at the palace ticket offices. Visitors receive complimentary audio guides and the First Courtyard cafeteria remains open during visiting hours.

With newly added sections and an expanded route, this year’s night tour offers a more complete after-dark experience of the palace’s history, architecture and collections.