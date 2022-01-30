Fashion, plenty of snow and a parrot: Weekly top photos

An officer shakes snow off from honor guard soldiers as snowfalls at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, during a memorial ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 27, 2022.
