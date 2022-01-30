Daily Sabah logo

Fashion, plenty of snow and a parrot: Weekly top photos

by agencies Jan 30, 2022 11:51 am +03 +03:00

An officer shakes snow off from honor guard soldiers as snowfalls at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, during a memorial ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Los Angeles sculptor Dan Medina has honored the anniversary of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant along with seven other passengers by placing a temporary statue of the two where their helicopter crashed two years ago today in Calabasas, California, U.S., Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A model wears a creation for the Pierre Cardin 3022 fashion collection, in Paris, Jan. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A two-week-old prehensile-tailed porcupette is seen with its sow (mother) Beatrix at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, in this handout photograph obtained Jan. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A wild macaw eats peanuts on the edge of an apartment balcony in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2022. Macaws regularly land on the balconies and window sills for food placed for them by residents.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters search through rubble after a car park housing several private cars collapsed on houses following the heavy rains of the last few days in the Ankadifotsy neighborhood of Antananarivo, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

In this aerial image taken with a drone, vehicles rest on a bridge following its collapse, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo)

Cans containing gasoline are placed for sale on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Children build a snowman in front of the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the complex known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and in Judaism as the Temple Mount, during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, Jan. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Fish farm cultivator Ioannis Ouzounoglou collects fish that died from low temperatures, at his fish farm in Richo lagoon, Igoumenitsa, Greece, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks along a snow-covered yard with the Süleymaniye Mosque in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The moon rises over the pine-covered mountains surrounding the Indigenous township of Cheran, Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Backdropped by the historical Süleymaniye mosque, a woman takes pictures in the snow at Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

In this aerial photo, a farmer works in a field in Karanigonj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Jan. 27, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

