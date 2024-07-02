Claudia Dietrich and Ross Lloyd boarded a bus to the most popular tourist spot in Chicago's River North neighborhood, snapping photos from every angle despite the long line outside. “This is something that brought us to Chicago, there’s no doubt about that,” said Dietrich, a 72-year-old Milwaukee resident.

Their destination? Mr. Beef, the no-frills sandwich joint featured on Hulu’s hit series, “The Bear.” It's the first stop on their guided food tour inspired by the show.

A traditional Chicago sandwich shop may seem like an unconventional excursion. But since “The Bear” debuted, tourists have flocked in droves to Mr. Beef, which opened in River North in 1963. As the third season has been released, its cult following surged with renewed enthusiasm.

Just ask one of the food tour’s 30 patrons, who were bused to six restaurants in River North, the West Loop and Logan Square last Friday afternoon. Many of the restaurants on the tour served as filming locations for the series.

“I just think the show is so authentic,” Dietrich said after sampling an Italian beef sandwich with giardiniera. “And you can practically taste the food when you watch.”

“The Bear” follows Carmy, a young gourmet chef who seeks to transform his late brother’s sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. There, he clashes with the diverse, unpretentious staff in often anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes – most of which were shot at Mr. Beef. When reached by phone to ask how business was going ahead of the premier, a manager at Mr. Beef told the Tribune that he didn’t have time to comment because of the line of customers out the door.

The series has been lauded for its unflinching portrayals of the restaurant industry and lovable characters, winning six Primetime Emmys this year including Best Comedy Series.

Chicago Food & City Tours began the themed excursions in November after months of requests from guests. The tour is modeled after Season 2, Episode 3 when sous chef Sydney treks across the city to try different restaurants – not unlike a food tour, said Hannah Gleeson, the company’s director of operations.

“It just became evident that there was a demand, and people wanted it,” Gleeson said. “Our team had been longtime fans of ‘The Bear.’ So, why not try to give people that same experience?”

As guide Casey Ross led the group, he sported a blue apron over a white T-shirt — the uniform at the fictional Original Beef of Chicagoland. He also held a tomato can tip jar, another tribute to the series. The tour’s charter bus was brimming with excitement.

“We only have one hard and fast rule,” Ross, 41, told the group. “If I ask a question, the answer is going to be —”

The Original Mr. Beef, where exteriors for the show "The Bear" were filmed, is seen on North Orleans Street in River North, Chicago, U.S., Dec. 19, 2022. (dpa Photo)

“Yes, chef,” they responded.

“Did you guys practice outside?” Ross quipped.

Like most guests, Ross is an avid fan of “The Bear.” He moved to Chicago over eight years ago from Kansas. The actor even auditioned for a small role in the upcoming season – but he didn’t get the part.

“I can’t wait to see the episode and see (who) they hired,” he said. “I’m going to be so mad if it’s another bearded redhead.”

After Mr. Beef, guests sampled potstickers from Time Out Market, pepperoni pizza at Pizza Lobo, doughnuts at Roeser’s Bakery, hot fudge sundaes at Margie’s Candies and drinks at the Green Door Tavern.

Outside of Roeser’s in Humboldt Park, sisters Joan and Cora Lanman mulled over possible plot lines for the show’s upcoming season. While posing for photos, they exchanged theories: Were co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri dating in real life? Would their characters date on the show? And what about Carmy’s girlfriend, Claire, whom he left in the last episode?

“I just think Season 2 is, like, one of the best seasons of television of all time,” said Joan, 22. She’s seen the show three times through. “I think the writing is so real. It doesn’t feel like a TV show.”

The sisters, from Atlanta, are visiting their parents in Chicago. The favorite part of “The Bear” is that it creates a space for each character’s personal growth, they said. Take Richie, Carmy’s disgruntled family friend, who discovers his passion for hospitality during a feel-good montage to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

“I love Richie,” Cora, 19, said. “And I love that Taylor Swift song. That episode makes me so happy.”

Then there’s 72-year-old Diane Thomas, who fell in love with “The Bear” because of its depiction of complex kitchen dynamics, along with the pitfalls of a family business. As a teen, Thomas worked at her own family’s sandwich spot in Michigan, Stage Delicatessen. Her brother still owns the establishment.

“It’s all of our cousins and nieces and nephews, all working together,” Thomas said. “I think ‘The Bear’ shows the real chaos that happens in the kitchen.”

Beside her sat 68-year-old Jim Walsh, eating pot stickers at Time Out Market. The friends call each other “playmates” – Walsh was recently widowed, while Thomas’ husband prefers to spend his days inside. They frequently attend guided tours across the city.

“I just love things like this,” Thomas said.