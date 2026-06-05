Tourists visiting Cologne Cathedral, one of Germany’s most iconic landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be charged an entry fee starting July 1, according to cathedral officials.

In a written statement from the Cologne Cathedral Chapter, officials said the fee has been set at 12 euros ($13) per visitor for the historic Gothic cathedral, whose foundation was laid in 1248 and whose construction took approximately 632 years to complete.

The administration said the decision was driven by rising maintenance, security,and operational costs. It added that the revenue will be used to preserve the structure and ensure its transfer to future generations.

Officials also noted that the cathedral has been running a persistent budget deficit in recent years, with financial reserves nearing depletion.

Entry will remain free for worshippers attending religious services. Visitors wishing to pray will also be allowed free access via the entrance near Cologne Central Station.

Children under 14, people with severe disabilities and their accompanying persons will be exempt from the fee. Students aged 14 and older will pay a reduced fee of €6.

Free entry will also be offered on certain religious holidays and special event days.

Debate over decision

The cathedral attracts roughly 6 million visitors annually. The introduction of an entry fee has sparked debate across Germany.

Local media reports noted criticism from those who argue the cathedral should remain freely accessible to the public. Supporters of the fee counter that similar charges are common at major religious and cultural landmarks across Europe.

Examples include St. Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey in London, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, and Milan Cathedral, all of which charge tourists admission fees.

Cologne Cathedral, a centerpiece of German heritage and one of the country’s most visited sites, remains listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.