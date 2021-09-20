Sunrise, stargazing and massive stone heads at Turkey's Mt. Nemrut

Nemrut, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987, is a 2,134-meter-high mountain featuring giant 10-meter high, seated statues of King Antiochus I himself surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo, which was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.
Large stone head statues stand at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adıyaman, southeastern Turkey, Sept. 17, 2021.
