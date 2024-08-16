Colombian global superstar Shakira, Mexican actor-director Salma Hayek, Argentine actor Ricardo Darín and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele are among the notable descendants of what are known as “Los Turcos,” a term that refers to the descendants of those who migrated from the Ottoman Empire to Latin America.

Between 1860 and the end of World War I, several waves of migration occurred from the Ottoman Empire to Latin America. Immigrants seeking a better future on the American continent were collectively referred to as “Los Turcos,” a term meaning “Turks” in the region.

This group is also known as “El Turco,” or “the Turk” in the area.

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) has initiated a special project to identify the countries and regions where the descendants of these immigrants live today. This project aims to shed light on the migration journey of “Los Turcos,” including their social, political, cultural and economic conditions, as well as the life stories of significant figures and archival documents.

The results of this study will be published in a book available in four languages: Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese and English.