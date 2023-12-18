Following 13 years of meticulous and thrilling restoration efforts by the Marmara Group, the Zeyrek Çinili Hammam, reinstated as a cultural legacy to the city, continues to stand out with its breathtaking views of the hammam domes and elephant-eye windows, as well as its design that seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements.

An event titled "The Music of Ottoman Istanbul at Mimar Sinan's Çinili Hammam," featuring Çağlar Fidan's voice accompanied by Erhan Bayram on the rebab, a rare and traditional instrument, will captivate attendees on Wednesday within the historic ambiance of the men's section of the Turkish bath.

Following the closure of the "Healing of Ruins" exhibition, Zeyrek Çinili Hammam's sections for both women and men and its outdoor spaces will continue to host cultural and artistic events. In the spring of 2024, the Turkish bath will resume its function as a bathhouse.