Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Chernobyl: 35 years after world's worst nuclear disaster

by REUTERS Apr 23, 2021 1:41 pm +03 +03:00

On April 26, Ukraine marks the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl accident – the world's worst nuclear disaster. An explosion in a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of a no man's land within a 30-kilometer (19-mile) radius of the station. Ukrainian authorities say the area may not be fit for humans for 24,000 years.

Toys are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An interior view shows the house in the abandoned village of Zalissya near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The coat of arms of the Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An interior view shows the house in the abandoned village of Zalissya near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An elk is seen on a road in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An employee is reflected in a control centre of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, March 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A calendar is seen on the wall in a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An employee walks at a control center of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, March 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An employee is seen in the reactor hall of the stopped third bloc at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, March 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Poliske near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An employee is seen in a control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, March 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An elk is seen in a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Parts of a Soviet-made over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" are seen near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A vintage doll, which was placed by a visitor, is seen on a bed at a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Remains of burnt houses are seen in the abandoned village of Poliske in the Chernobyl zone, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A view shows the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A view shows the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A child's gas mask is seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An employee walks at a control center of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, March 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.