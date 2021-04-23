Chernobyl: 35 years after world's worst nuclear disaster

On April 26, Ukraine marks the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl accident – the world's worst nuclear disaster. An explosion in a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of a no man's land within a 30-kilometer (19-mile) radius of the station. Ukrainian authorities say the area may not be fit for humans for 24,000 years.

Toys are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12, 2021.

Reuters Photo