The centuries-old Turkish art of ebru, or paper marbling, was introduced to Greek and international participants during a hands-on workshop held at the Turkish Embassy Residence in Athens.

Hosted by Hala Erciyes, the wife of Türkiye's Ambassador to Greece Çağatay Erciyes, the event brought together about 40 guests, including the spouses of foreign ambassadors, senior Greek officials and businesswomen.

Turkish marbling artist Kubilay Eralp Dinçer and Greek marbling artist Katherina Momiça led the workshop, introducing participants to the history, techniques and artistic traditions of ebru. Guests created their own marbled designs on paper and wooden hand fans while learning about the centuries-old craft.

The workshop offered many participants their first opportunity to experience ebru, a traditional art form in which natural pigments are floated on water before the patterns are transferred onto paper, producing one-of-a-kind works.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Hala Erciyes described ebru as one of Türkiye's most refined and deeply rooted traditional arts. She said the technique, practiced for centuries using natural pigments, produces unique works that cannot be replicated.

Beyond its artistic beauty, Erciyes said ebru reflects patience, harmony, creativity and respect for nature. She also noted that the art form was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014.

Erciyes expressed hope that the event would not only introduce participants to Türkiye's rich cultural heritage but also help strengthen cultural ties and friendship between Türkiye and Greece.

An ebru artwork created by a participant during a workshop at the Turkish Embassy Residence in Athens, Greece, July 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), she added that ebru also opens new creative opportunities for women and has inspired artists from other countries to experiment with the technique on textiles and ceramics.

"I am very happy to be part of this," Erciyes said. "With this art, you can create an endless number of works. Every piece is unique – there will never be another exactly like it. That's wonderful."

'Window into childhood'

Dinçer said one reason people are so captivated by ebru is that it evokes childhood memories.

"Think about watching raindrops falling into puddles, droplets running down windows, or the colorful patterns left by cars driving through rainwater," he said. "We all watched those scenes with fascination as children."

He said ebru reflects patterns found throughout everyday life.

"When we sit down at the marbling tray, we remember those moments," Dinçer said. "That small tray becomes a window into both the micro and macro worlds."

He added that nearly everyone introduced to ebru in Greece has been captivated by the art.

Momiça, who learned the craft from Dinçer in Istanbul, said she immediately fell in love with ebru.

"When I discovered this art, I was so enchanted that I started dreaming about it," she said. "When I saw the colors floating on the water, it was love at first sight."

She now teaches and practices ebru in her Athens studio, creating works on paper, textiles and ceramics while introducing the tradition to Greek audiences.

A participant transfers an ebru design from the surface of the water onto a wooden hand fan during a workshop at the Turkish Embassy Residence in Athens, Greece, July 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

First encounters

Many participants said the workshop marked their first encounter with ebru.

Greek participant Evgenia described the experience as "fun, relaxing and highly creative."

"I would love to do it again," she said.

Indian participant Geeta Shirole Khorakiwala said it was her first opportunity to try the technique.

"It was a wonderful experience," she said. "It was so much fun and it was fascinating to see that it can be applied to so many different objects."

Filipino participant Edith Khorakiwala said she had known nothing about ebru before attending the workshop.

"Today I was amazed," she said. "Everyone created their own unique artwork. I can't wait to teach this to my children and grandchildren."

The event concluded with participants from several countries leaving with colorful creations and a newfound appreciation for one of Türkiye's best-known traditional art forms.