Traditional Turkish Ibiş puppets, once carved from wood or made with newspaper and glue, have now been adapted to modern technology. Oğuzhan Vartolioğlu, a puppeteer and theater artist from Erzurum, has taken these classic figures and characters from the Ibiş plays and brought them into the 21st century by designing them on a computer and producing them using a 3D printer.

Vartolioğlu, a holder of Türkiye’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status who has been creating characters from the centuries-old Ibiş play through computer programs, began producing these puppets using filament materials with the help of a 3D printer. His aim is to preserve and pass on the tradition of Turkish Puppet Theater to future generations. He proudly mentions that his work is the first of its kind in Türkiye, supported by modern software.

The puppeteer and theater artist Oğuzhan Vartolioğlu produces Ibiş puppets using a 3D printer, Erzurum, Türkiye, March 18, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Modern puppetry

Vartolioğlu explained that while puppet production has been a common practice in several countries, especially in Europe and the U.K., he wanted to keep the Ibiş character alive in traditional Turkish puppet theater. "In the past, I used to carve these characters out of wood or make them from newspaper and glue. Now, with a computer program and a 3D printer, I have created much more durable Ibiş puppets," he said. The result has been impressive, as Vartolioğlu can now produce these puppets much faster than before, thanks to the advanced technology at his disposal.

In addition to creating the puppets, Vartolioğlu wrote a play titled "Ibiş’s Space Adventure," using the puppets he produced. With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the play was performed at the Media Art House and received great interest from children. The production integrated not only the 3D-printed puppets but also traditional forms of performance combined with modern technology. Vartolioğlu used visual aids and a slideshow to enhance the play and foster children's curiosity about space.