The Troy Museum has put its signature under an unorthodox museum experience that uses "3D mapping" as part of the Troy Culture Road Festival taking place within the scope of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Culture Road project to revive cultural heritage.

The event was held in a special part of the garden of the Troy Museum during which a 17-minute screening prepared using 3D mapping was presented, including projections of clips and animations in line with the natural texture of the area.

The images depicted the Trojan War with presentations and light shows. Within the scope of the event, the Troy Museum was also free of charge to visit.

Troy Museum director Rıdvan Gölcük told Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters that the event was organized within the scope of the festival and Çanakkale hosted many artistic and cultural events.

The Trojan War is depicted using 3D mapping at the Troy Museum, Çanakkale, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

"The show took place under the olive trees in the open air, the photos are projected to the walls of the museum building," he also added.