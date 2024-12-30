A new series titled Gassal, streaming on TRT’s digital platform Tabii, has deeply resonated with funeral workers in Trabzon, Türkiye. A gassal (a mortuary worker who prepares the deceased for burial) and employees at the Trabzon Municipality's Cemetery Department who work in the gasilhanes (mortuary), where the deceased is prepared for burial, shared how they saw their own lives and experiences reflected in the show's portrayal of death care.

Köksal Saral, Head of the Cemetery Department in Trabzon, expressed his emotional response after watching the series, which follows the story of Baki, a "gassal" (mortuary worker), who questions who will wash him when he dies. Saral mentioned that after watching the first three episodes, he was impressed by how accurately the series depicted both the emotional and physical aspects of the profession.

Fatma Ardıç, who has worked as a mortuary worker for three years, emphasized that the profession is not only physically taxing but also requires a great deal of compassion. (AA Photo)

Saral described the gassal profession as something that carries a sense of coldness for many, with people typically staying away from the gasilhane and the concept of death. However, as he pointed out, once someone interacts with those working in this field, their perceptions often change. He noted that the series captured this transformation effectively. He reflected on scenes where a gassal faces challenges, such as receiving criticism yet continuing to perform his duties with patience and without causing harm to others. “When watching the series, we saw ourselves and our colleagues,” Saral concluded. “We have all gone through that path.”

Emotional burden

For many of the gassal workers in Trabzon, the most profound emotional impact comes from the personal connection they feel with each funeral. Önder Ünal, who has worked at the mortuary for five years, highlighted how emotionally exhausting the job can be, especially during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every funeral feels like our own death. We share in the grief of the deceased's family as if we are mourning alongside them,” Ünal explained.

Mücahit Murat, another gassal, shared that watching Gassal brought him to tears, as he felt that the series accurately depicted their experiences. “The series portrays the work of a gassal well. I put myself in the place of the character and felt his emotions,” Murat said. His comment about the spiritual aspect of the job – saying "Gufraneke ya Rahman" (a prayer for forgiveness) while washing the deceased – resonated with his years of experience in the field, reflecting the deep empathy and ritual associated with the job.

Mortuary worker Emine Babuşcu explained that people are often surprised when they learn about her profession. (AA Photo)

Compassion and challenges

For some, the emotional toll of working with death extends beyond just the mourning families. Emine Karbuz, a gassal for five years, pointed out the heavy emotional impact of handling baby funerals. Similarly, Fatma Ardıç, who has worked as a gassal for three years, emphasized that the profession is not only physically taxing but also requires a great deal of compassion. "It is a job of conscience. We don’t just treat the funerals as tasks; we genuinely empathize with the families," she said.

Emine Babuşcu, another gassal, explained that people are often surprised when they learn about her profession. Some react negatively, questioning how someone so young could engage in such work. Despite these reactions, she expressed her pride in her role. “It’s a tough job, and sometimes you do carry it home emotionally, but we understand that death is part of life. We must educate others about our profession because one day, everyone will pass through this experience,” she reflected.

The emotional and often misunderstood world of gassals is thoughtfully portrayed in Gassal. For the workers at Trabzon's gasilhane, the series offers a mirror to their daily lives, capturing both the burden and the deep sense of compassion they carry in their work. Through these heartfelt stories, the show not only sheds light on a lesser-known profession but also offers viewers a deeper understanding of the emotional complexity involved in death care. Gülümser Babuşcu, another gassal, said, “People view us differently, some with fear, some with understanding. Watching this series, we see ourselves reflected in it.”