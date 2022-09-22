Clay masks, statues: Digs unveil ancient Kurul Castle's secrets

With over 3,000 unique artifacts ranging from statues to weapons and ceramics dating back to before Christ, archaeological excavations at the 2,300-year-old site Kurul Castle in Türkiye's Black Sea province of Ordu are marking their 13th year with new discoveries.

A general view of the excavation of Kurul Castle in the Black Sea province of Ordu, Türkiye, Sept. 22, 2022.

DHA