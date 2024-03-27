TRT World's documentary "Game With Words" illuminates the biased narrative propagated by Western media regarding the Gaza crisis. Since Oct. 7, a clear discrepancy has emerged in the language used to describe the violence inflicted upon Gazans by Israeli forces.

The documentary highlights the selective use of terminology, with phrases like "died" favored over "killed" when referring to Palestinian casualties. This linguistic manipulation skews perceptions and undermines the severity of the violence against innocent civilians.

Through critical analysis and interviews, "Game With Words" challenges the credibility of mainstream media's coverage of the Gaza crisis. By premiering "A Palestinian Night in Ramadan," TRT World provides an opportunity to confront biases in Western media narratives.