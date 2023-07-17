Turkish public broadcaster TRT has unveiled the highly anticipated fifth edition of "12 Punto," an innovative platform dedicated to revitalizing the cinema sector, fostering script development and encouraging co-productions.

The news conference announcing the event took place at Feriye, and it was graced by esteemed guests such as Muhammed Ziyad Varol, deputy general manager of TRT; Ibrahim Keleş, secretary-general of TRT; Şaban Şikar, channel coordinator of TRT 1; Faruk Güven, director of TRT Cinema, along with film critics and journalists.

Stories from Türkiye, beyond

Varol highlighted the significance of scriptwriting as the domain of cinema where equality reigns supreme. He emphasized: "Regardless of the size of your budget or the prominence of the individuals you aim to collaborate with, the power of a compelling story surpasses all. We recognize that a writer hailing from a small town, adept at capturing and portraying life's observations, experiences and emotions, has the potential to create an impact that could lead to the Oscars. The script is a realm untouched by manipulations of money or other means." Varol underscored that "12 Punto" welcomes outstanding and groundbreaking stories, irrespective of their origin, whether from Türkiye or abroad.

"We open our doors to all those who believe in themselves and wish to embark on this journey with us. While this marks the fifth year of the event, the true impact of the supported scripts will be felt in the years to come. We are engaged in valuable work that can yield beautiful results for society in the medium and long terms, sowing seeds of excellence," he said.

Varol further emphasized their commitment to breathe new life into Turkish cinema, stating, "This process might mark the inception of our own Oscars."

The news conference of TRT's "12 Punto" in Feriye, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of TRT)

What to anticipate?

The fifth edition of "12 Punto" will take place until July 23 at Feriye Cinema. The event will feature renowned professionals and experts engaging in discussions on various topics such as cinematography, film-making, scriptwriting, the path to the Oscars, co-production markets and festival programming. These enlightening conversations will take place alongside emerging directors and producers.

The international jury panel comprises esteemed members, including Bosnian director Danis Tanovic, an Oscar winner; Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska, also an Oscar winner; Mirsad Purivatra, the founder of the Sarajevo Film Festival; Fatma Al-Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute; and Dennis Ruh, director of the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

Open-air film screenings

As part of the program, TRT's co-production film "Bir Tutam Karanfil," directed by Bekir Bülbül, premiered at the prestigious Tokyo Film Festival, while "Komşuluk Halleri," a TRT production directed by the Oscar-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanovic, will be showcased in open-air screenings. Engaging discussions with the directors will follow these screenings. The closing ceremony and awards presentation, scheduled for the evening of July 23, will be broadcast live on TRT 2.

The "12 Punto" event sets the stage for the advancement of Turkish cinema and provides a unique platform for script development and co-productions. With its unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and promoting diverse stories, "12 Punto" promises to invigorate the cinema industry, fostering creativity and innovation.