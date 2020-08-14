Turkey has taken all necessary measures against the coronavirus for the new performing arts season set to begin on Sept. 1, an official said Wednesday.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Özgül Özkan Yavuz described the precautionary measures during a recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). “We will use open-air spaces, as well as halls, where the audience will enter in a controlled manner," Yavuz said. "Plays will be performed with a minimal cast for a smaller audience while everyone observes social distancing, wears masks and adheres to hygiene measures."

The audience sits according to social distancing and face mask rules at a concert of the International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, Izmir, July 21, 2020. (AA Photo)

She said that stages with insufficient ventilation will not open until the end of the pandemic, adding that special ticket booths will be set up, and there will be temperature checks for spectators, QR codes on tickets, as well as a digital app for facilitation.

People will be able to easily access all events and get their tickets through the Sanat Cepte smartphone app, the minister added. "Thanks to the application, our art lovers will not need to go to the box office. Everyone will be able to download the application, access our event programs and easily obtain their digital tickets," she said. In addition, breaks between the acts will be extended to ensure safe canteen and toilet visits.

Turkey, which moved toward gradual normalization beginning on June 1, has confirmed 243,180 virus cases, including 226,155 recoveries and 5,873 deaths so far. Meanwhile, more than 20.3 million cases, nearly 742,000 deaths and 12.6 million recoveries have been recorded in 188 countries and regions, according to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the hardest-hit countries.