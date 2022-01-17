Riding through fire to purify: Las Luminarias

On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come.

A horseman rides through a bonfire in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares in the province of Avila, Spain, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)