Turkic Week commenced in Geneva with an inaugural ceremony held at the U.N. office on Monday, to showcase the cultural heritage and arts of the Turkic world.

The program started with an exhibition presenting a diverse array of cultural artifacts, featuring handicrafts, paintings and the evocative photo exhibition, "Turkic World on the Silk Way."

"It is my honor and privilege to welcome you to the opening ceremony of the Turkic Week here in Geneva, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to showcase the rich tapestry of Turkic heritage and culture on the international stage," Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in his opening remarks.

"Today, let us celebrate this legacy through the exhibition, honoring our shared heritage and strengthening bonds of friendship," Omuraliev said.

He added that a diverse program that celebrates the shared Turkic heritage and aspiration will take place throughout the week, including a series of engaging activities – from enlightening conferences to captivating musical performances – have been planned.

U.N. Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya, for her part, said it is a "great pleasure" for the U.N. to host such an event to enjoy cultures from all over the world.

Valovaya said the exhibition "fully reflects the diversity" of the Turkic world's heritage and culture.

The opening of the program was also attended by International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Secretary-General Sultan Raev, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Aktoty Raimkulova, Turkic Academy President Shahin Mustafayev, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the U.N. Office in Geneva Ambassador Güven Begeç, Türkiye's Consul General in Geneva Ipek Zeytinoğlu Özkan, as well as representatives of many countries and international organizations and the Turkish community in Geneva.

After the opening program, a conference titled "OTS as an Emerging Actor for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals" was held.

Activities within the scope of the Turkic Week will continue in the Swiss city until Thursday.