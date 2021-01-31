Protests, winter and coins: Top pictures of the week

Police form a barricade against protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian government to suspend contentious agricultural reform laws.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2021.
Akdamar Island in Turkey's eastern Van is covered in snow as the area turns into a winter wonderland after heavy snowfall.
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021. Police arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Protests continued on as hundreds were arrested.
An exceptional collection of 651 silver coins belonging to the Roman period were unearthed on Jan. 27, 2021, in the ancient city of Aizanoi, located in the Çavdarhisar district of western Turkey's Kütahya province.
Arabian sand gazelles, known as "reem," roam near Telal Resort on the outskirts of the city of al-Ain in the far east of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, Jan. 26, 2021.
The sun rises over the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary in Turkey's Samsun province, the top winter stop for migrating birds.
Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other country in Southeast Asia.
