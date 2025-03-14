Turkish actor Şinasi Yurtsever, known for his roles in popular films and TV series such as "Düğün Dernek" ("Wedding Association"), "Çalgı Çengi" ("Musical Instrument"), "Kardeş Payı" ("Sibling Share") and "Hokkabaz" ("Juggler") has sadly passed away at the age of 51. Yurtsever's death has left both his fans and the entertainment industry in mourning.

According to a statement shared by actor and screenwriter Can Yılmaz on social media, Yurtsever passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.

Yılmaz expressed his deep sorrow, writing: "Our dear actor brother Şinasi Yurtsever, at the age of 51, passed away while receiving treatment for stomach cancer. There are few words to express such an untimely death other than to wish patience. May God have mercy on him and I wish patience to his grieving family, friends and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Comedian Cem Yılmaz also shared a heartfelt message, saying: "Dear brother Şinasi, may your resting place be paradise. I wish patience to your loved ones and all your friends. May God have mercy on you. You were a pure, hardworking colleague. Our condolences."

About Şinasi Yurtsever

Born on July 16, 1973, in Erzincan, Türkiye, Yurtsever graduated from the Department of Theater Acting at Dokuz Eylül University. He began his television career with roles in popular Turkish TV shows, including "Başka İstanbul Yok" ("There Is No Other Istanbul"), "Hemşerim" ("Fellow Countryman") and "Küçük İbo" ("Little Ibo").

Yurtsever gained widespread recognition for his performances in numerous beloved TV series such as "Yılan Hikayesi" ("Snake Story"), "Kınalı Kar" ("Henna Snow"), "Alacakaranlık" ("Twilight"), "Avrupa Yakası" ("European Side"), "Yabancı Damat" ("Foreign Groom"), "Bir Bulut Olsam" ("If I Were a Cloud"), "Sen de Gitme" ("Don't Go Too"), "İşler Güçler" ("Work Power") and "Kardeş Payı."

In addition to his work on television, Yurtsever made his mark in cinema. He made his film debut in 2003 with the role of Basri in the film "Yazı Tura" ("Heads or Tails"). He later appeared in several notable films, including his roles as a mover in "Çalgı Çengi" (2011) and as Yılmaz in "Düğün Dernek" (2013), both of which cemented his place as a talented and cherished actor in Turkish cinema.

Şinasi Yurtsever’s death is a great loss to the Turkish entertainment industry. His dedication to his craft, his beloved roles in both TV and film and his genuine spirit made him a well-respected figure in the field. He will be remembered by his colleagues, friends and fans for his hardworking nature and his contributions to Turkish cinema and television.