Seventy-five diverse artists from Türkiye and several Arab nations were recently featured in the Turkish-Arab Art Forum in the Culture Hall of the Taksim Mosque in Istanbul.

The forum, a joint effort between the Arab House of Arts and the Turkish-Arab Art House, enjoyed sponsorship from the Turkish-Arab Association. The event featured an exhibition showcasing paintings and fine art, along with a range of artistic, cultural and entertainment engagements.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Metin Turan, president of the Turkish-Arab Association, conveyed: "Our objective is to unite Turkish and Arab artists within the realm of culture and the arts. We strive to foster collaboration in the creative spheres between the Turkish and Arab realms, as well as to promote the work of our Turkish artists in Arab countries."

Meanwhile, Salam Moaz, a visual artist and director of the House of Turkish-Arab Art, said: "This year marked the third edition of the forum, which brought together 75 Arab and Turkish artists. Following the triumph of its previous two editions, the forum witnessed an influx of artists eager to participate."

Moaz highlighted that the distinguishing feature of this third edition was the "inclusion of Palestinian artists from Jerusalem, alongside a notable increase in Turkish participants, motivated by the excellence displayed by Arab artists in the first edition."

The director of the Turkish-Arab Art House noted the works were presented by various art schools, along with participation from esteemed calligraphers such as Zidan Azzam, Yemen's Fouad al-Ghamry and others.

Moaz underscored that the mission of the House of Turkish-Arab Art is to unite Arab and Turkish artists under a shared banner, fostering cooperation and connections within the artistic domain.

17 Palestinian artists

Addressing the involvement of Palestinian artists in this iteration of the forum, artist Mays Daour, hailing from Jerusalem, conveyed: "This marks my initial participation in the Turkish-Arab Forum as part of a collective of 17 artists, both male and female, operating under the moniker "Jerusalem Icon for Fine Art," with renowned Palestinian artist Talib Dweik at the helm."

"Our artworks encapsulate the essence of Jerusalem, featuring depictions of various figures and symbols closely associated with the city. Some pieces delve into surreal or imaginative themes, serving as expressions of artists' unique perceptions and emotions toward Jerusalem, conveyed through their individual styles and palettes," Daour told Daily Sabah.

Speaking about her participation in the exhibition, visual artist Daour shared: "My work amalgamates multiple cultural influences, reflecting the intricate and harmonious cultural and religious tapestry woven into the fabric of Jerusalem. Drawing inspiration from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, I aim to convey the essence of my connection to this place."

Daour affirmed that the allure for herself and other Palestinian artists to partake in the Istanbul forum was driven by the belief that "Jerusalem's presence in external exhibitions carries significant weight in communicating the city's message and the Palestinian cause. We take pride in its representation within such exhibitions."

Similarly, Palestinian artist Hayat al-Taweel commented: "My contribution was a painting titled 'Jerusalem in the Heart,' crafted using acrylic on canvas. My artwork signifies the key to return, a symbol of great importance to the Palestinian cause."

Seventy-five artists from Türkiye and diverse Arab nations come together at Turkish-Arab Art Forum, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo by Mohamad Alhoussain)

Lady in red

An intriguing figure at the exhibition caught the eye of attendees: Syrian visual artist Sidra Swiri, draped in a crimson robe and clutching a radiant lantern, an embodiment of the character from her painting.

Regarding her involvement and the concept behind her artwork, Swiri shared with Daily Sabah: "My painting is an extension of myself. It draws from my work titled 'Mystery,' inspired by the adventurous and transformative journey of Red Riding Hood. This character embarks on a new quest, seeking a future laden with hope and goodness, symbolized by the lanterns. The verdant hues of the forest denote generosity, while the mask speaks of concealment. The red robe signifies both strength and the determination she carries on her transformative journey. This is a form of realistic composition, executed in oil colors."

"Many visitors were captivated by the work, appreciating the seamless integration of these ideas into a single painting. Some even found resonance between the painting and their own personalities," Swiri added.

Similarly, Bana al-Hali, an Iraqi visual artist living in the U.K. and a member of the Iraqi Visual Artists Association, voiced: "The exhibition held immense significance for me. It provided an opportunity to connect with a diverse array of artists, both male and female, and to witness their captivating creations."

"My contribution consists of a two-part piece, symbolizing the initial and subsequent reflections of human impact on the surroundings. The second part features chains, stones, and bold colors," al-Hali continued.

Highlighting the import of such exhibitions for visual artists, al-Hali emphasized: "Exhibitions offer an invaluable chance for artists to experience immediate reactions from visitors, in contrast to presenting artwork solely on social media platforms. Here, you witness the direct impact of your work on people's eyes, providing an avenue to better communicate your message."

Bosporus journey

The forum also encompassed a live drawing workshop, where several artists worked alongside each other. The inauguration ceremony saw participation from Turkish violinist Ajem Aydoğdu and Syrian bouzouki player Mohammed Youssef.

On the final day of the forum, a Bosporus cruise was arranged aboard a ship affiliated with the municipality of Üskudar in Istanbul. Approximately 400 Arab and Turkish artists, accompanied by their friends and families, partook in the cruise, designed to foster connections and collaboration between Arab and Turkish artists.

The cruise featured the talents of artist Baraa Awaid, who offered renditions of popular songs, including "Qudoud Al Halabiya" and a selection of children's tunes, which he had previously performed on the "Birds of Paradise" TV channel. The event also encompassed poetry recitals and an atmosphere of joy curated by Syrian journalist Abdel Moein Abdel Majeed.