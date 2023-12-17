Arranger Esin Aydıngöz, known for her work on the "Wednesday" series directed by Tim Burton, has been nominated for a Grammy award for her arrangement of the song "Paint It Black," featured in the first episode of the show.

Esin Aydıngöz, a Turkish composer residing in the U.S. and serving as the deputy chair of the Film Music department at Berklee College of Music, gained recognition for her contributions to Tim Burton's latest series, "Wednesday." In the series debut episode, Aydıngöz arranged the cello rendition of The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black," performed by the character Wednesday, and also crafted the arrangement for the high school band rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop," played by students at the Nevermore Academy.

Moreover, Aydıngöz was responsible for arranging, orchestrating and notating pieces from classical composers like Elgar and Vivaldi, featured in scenes within the series.

The "Wednesday" series, bringing Tim Burton's enchanting world to screens, has provided a platform for Esin Aydıngöz's musical talents to be recognized at the prestigious Grammy Awards. The Turkish composer acknowledges her nomination as deserving of recognition within the music industry.