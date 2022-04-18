When you write "world's most ridiculous building" in a Google search, you will see a business center in southern Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province. In January, it was announced that the building would be demolished. Still, an art teacher from Kahramanmaraş wanted to immortalize the iconic structure.

Erkan Akyol, an art teacher at a private school in the city, decided to paint the portrait of Kahramanmaraş Business Center with the relief technique. Upon completing the portrait after about three months of work, Akyol gifted the painting to his friend.

Art teacher Erkan Akyol gifts the portrait of world's most ridiculous building to his friend, Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, April 18, 2022. (AA Photo)

Akyol told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the building has become the symbol of the city, is used as a meeting point for people and has a special place in the city.

"The destruction of the building made me sad like everyone else. I thought about what I can do, how I can express it with art and make it known to everyone, and I decided to do this work," Akyol said.

A drone picture shows the Kahramanmaraş Special Provincial Administration Business Center, in Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey, Jan. 10, 2022. (IHA Photo)

The building earned infamy due to its appearance and lack of functionality.

Akyol, who presented his art to a friend, said that he had a lot of fun and enjoyed creating the work, and hoped his friend would smile when he hung it on his wall.

The person who received the gift, Cafer Nalçacı, stated that it was a very meaningful gift for him and thanked Aykol.