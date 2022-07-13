Daily Sabah logo

Summer in Europe: Heat wave and wildfires

by Agencies Jul 13, 2022 7:16 pm +03 +03:00

A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes across different pockets of Europe on Wednesday amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change.

A plane flies over a wildfire in Ourem, Santarem district, Portugal, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

In Portugal, Civil Protection commander André Fernandes said that multiple fires have caused the evacuation of more than 600 people.

Firefighters watch a wildfire in Ourem, Santarem district, Portugal, July 12, 2022.

About 120 people needed medical treatment, with two people – one civilian and one firefighter – suffering serious injuries, Fernandes said.

Firefighters watch a wildfire in Ourem, Santarem district, Portugal, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area, while another 1,000 worked to bring other fires under control.

A plane flies over a wildfire in Ourem, Santarem district, Portugal, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

The European heat wave is also sparking flames in Spain and France – and in Turkey at the other end of the Mediterranean.

A pharmacy thermometer shows a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), as a heat wave hits France, in Nantes, France, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in the region outside Bordeaux in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service.

Firefighters extinguish a house on fire during a wildfire that broke out in Arles, in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of southern France, July 7, 2022.

Pompiers13 Handout via REUTERS 

About 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. The number of injuries is unclear. The two fires have destroyed more than 1,800 hectares (4,400 acres) of terrain, the emergency service said.

Firefighters extinguish a house on fire during a wildfire that broke out in Arles, in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of southern France, July 7, 2022.

Pompiers13 Handout via REUTERS 

Images from firefighters showed flames racing through thickets of trees and grassland, fanned by strong winds, and smoke blackening the horizon.

A worker drinks water on a road site in Aigrefeuille-sur-Maine near Nantes, as a heat wave hits France, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

The regional administration banned activity in forested areas at risk. Several regions in southern France are on fire alert because of hot, dry weather and high winds. Wildfires swept through the Gard region in southeast France last week.

A French farmer, driving his tractor, works in his field in Remouille near Nantes, as a heat wave hits France, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

Neighboring Spain hit highs of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in several southern cities on Tuesday.

A tourist uses a hat to cover her head from the sun during the second heat wave of the year, in Seville, southern Spain, July 11, 2022.

Reuters

Over 400 people were evacuated on Tuesday because of a wildfire that has consumed 3,500 hectares (8,600 acres) in western Spain.

Tourists cool off inside of a historical building at Plaza de Espana (Spain Square) during the second heat wave of the year, in Seville, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

European Union officials issued a warning last week that climate change is behind the extremely dry and hot summer so far on the continent, urging local authorities to brace for wildfires.

An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heat wave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Cayetano Torres, spokesperson for Spain’s national weather forecaster, said that the “unusual” heat wave and lack of rainfall in recent months have created ideal circumstances for fires.

An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heat wave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Spain’s second heat wave in less than a month and the year’s first for neighboring Portugal is expected to last at least until the weekend, weather forecasters said Tuesday.

A gray seal eats a fish popsicle during the second heat wave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs.

A panda bear eats a watermelon ice cream on a bamboo stick during the second heat wave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Spaniards kept to the shade in parks, headed for the beach or sipped iced drinks to tackle stifling temperatures.

A man holds a mobile phone which displays an overheating warning due to the high temperature during the second heat wave of the year, in Seville, southern Spain, July 11, 2022.

Reuters

For Rasha, 45, a Syrian health executive who lives in Abu Dhabi, the heat wave was an unwelcome surprise on holiday.

Tourists cool off inside of a historical building at Plaza de Espana (Spain Square) during the second heat wave of the year, in Seville, Spain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

"It's not as enjoyable as we would like it to be on a holiday but it is what it is. But compared to the desert it is not that bad," she told Reuters.

Tourists cool off in a fountain at the Plaza de Espana (Spain Square) during the second heat wave of the year, in Seville, southern Spain, July 11, 2022.

Reuters

Lazaro Cun, 37, a builder from Guatemala, stayed in the shade in Madrid's Casa de Campo Park to escape the heat.

"It is hot but at least with a breeze you feel better," he said.

Tourists use hats to cover their heads from the sun as they walk in front of the Puente Nuevo (New Bridge) during the second heat wave of the year, in Ronda, southern Spain, July 12, 2022.

Reuters

General view of cracked earth in a section of the Ver chalk stream without flowing water as the hot weather continues in Redbourn, Britain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Britain’s Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning as temperatures continue to increase in much of England and Wales.

General view of Lindley Wood reservoir during the heat wave causing water levels to decline in Otley, Britain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

Clare Nullis, a World Meteorological Organisation spokesperson, told a United Nations briefing on Tuesday that although the heat wave, Europe’s second this year, was mainly affecting Portugal and Spain, it was likely to spread elsewhere.

General view of Lindley Wood reservoir during the heat wave causing water levels to decline in Otley, Britain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

With human-caused climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30% within the next 28 years, according to a February 2022 U.N. report.

General view of Lindley Wood reservoir during the heat wave causing water levels to decline in Otley, Britain, July 13, 2022.

Reuters

In southwestern Turkey, a blaze erupted in an area close to the village of Mesudiye, near the Aegean Sea resort of Datça, and was moving in the direction of some homes in the area, according to the provincial governor’s office. It said at least nine water-dropping helicopters and five planes were deployed to battle the fire.

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Datça in Muğla province, Turkey, July 13, 2022.

Muğla Regional Forestry Directorate via Reuters

