Using the micro art technique, a Turkish artist has designed a watch for the Pope depicting Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

Murat Uçar, an academic at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, creates paintings, sculptures and reliefs on various objects such as watches, jewelry, prayer beads and pens using the micro art technique.

Uçar, who designs special objects for political leaders, famous athletes and businesspeople, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been involved in micro art for 20 years.

Describing the concept of micro art as wearable art, Uçar said: "When you see a painting or artwork inside a watch, such as a 77-centimeter (30.32-inch) Mona Lisa painting in a 3-centimeter dial, it carries a much greater significance. We can call them small micro art pieces."

"I was contacted from Italy and asked to create a special gift for the Pope. I designed a unique interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting within a 3-centimeter dial," he said.

He said that he made the face of the portrait of Jesus in the center of the dial 11 times.

"The total production of the watch took about 3.5 months. It is one of the most precious works I have ever created," he added.

Murat Uçar, who specializes in micro art techniques, designed a clock depicting Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" for Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

"The Last Supper" is a famous religious painting depicting the final meal of Jesus Christ with his disciples, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. It is one of the most renowned artworks in Western history and a masterpiece of Italian Renaissance art.

Leonardo captured a pivotal moment from the biblical narrative when Jesus reveals that one of his disciples would betray him. The painting showcases the varied reactions and emotions of the disciples upon hearing this news. One of the remarkable aspects of "The Last Supper" is Leonardo's use of linear perspective. The lines of the room converge at a vanishing point, creating a sense of depth and perspective.