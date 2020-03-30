Renowned microminiature artist Necati Korkmaz modeled a 2-millimeter sculpture named “Doctor X” to draw attention to the diligent work of health professionals since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus worldwide.

Korkmaz, living in western Aydın province, said he has paid regard to officials’ calls to stay home and thus completed his work in 11 days.

“'Doctor X' reflects the relentless work of health professionals against the virus,” he said.

In the sculpture, a doctor lances his spear to the figure that represents coronavirus.

Korkmaz, one of three microminiature artists in the world, has his own museum, where 40 of his works that only can be seen with a magnifying glass and microscope are represented.

Stressing solid efforts of health professionals, Korkmaz said he wanted to support them with his artwork. “They are working days and nights without seeing even their family. All health workers in the world are in the same situation. I completed the sculpture in 11 days, which would normally take six months. I have never spent such a long time on the microscope,” he said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Sunday that the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Turkey has jumped to 9,217 as the death toll hit 131, while the worldwide death toll surpassed 30,000.