Sertab Erener, the Turkish artist who, both domestically and internationally, is known for her distinctive voice, is preparing to take the stage at Eurovision once again after years, her victory earning first place in Eurovision in 2003. Erener, who received an invitation from Sweden, where this year's Eurovision will take place, announced that she has begun preparations for the competition night and will perform a rendition of her hit song "Everyway That I Can," which brought her victory.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is scheduled to hold its semi-finals from May 7 to 9, with the grand final set on May 11 at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

Erener's announcement has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for her return to the Eurovision stage. Erener's participation has sparked discussions about Türkiye's illustrious history in the competition, reminiscing on past performances and successes.

Türkiye withdrew from Eurovision in 2013 over voting system changes and has remained absent since.

Türkiye's past in contest

Turkey has a rich history in the Eurovision Song Contest, with notable entries such as pop singer Hadise's "Düm Tek Tek" in 2009 and rock band Mor ve Ötesi's "Deli" in 2008. Veteran artist Kenan Doğulu's "Shake It Up Şekerim" in 2007 represented the country with pride.

Turkish artists have left an indelible mark on Eurovision since the country's debut in 1975 when Semiha Yankı represented Türkiye with the song "Seninle Bir Dakika" ("A Minute With You").

With Erener's return, fans hope for another memorable performance that could bring victory again to Türkiye in the Eurovision Song Contest. Stay tuned for updates as Erener prepares to mesmerize audiences with her unparalleled talent on the Eurovision stage.