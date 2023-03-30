Prominent folk singer Yavuz Bingöl and his team have been touching the hearts of people of all ages, especially children and young people, in the earthquake zone for 40 days with their art tent in catastrophe-hit Hatay and Kahramanmaraş.

They organize art activities ranging from cartoon screenings, puppet shows, and theater and cinema screenings for adults in their makeshift art studio. In addition, with the contribution of volunteer music teachers, the children's choir is getting ready for the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

"We could not have imagined that we would face such a massive disaster in the first days of the earthquake. I have been witnessing everything, the pain and the joy, and the people who work here voluntarily. We have been trying to uplift the morale of people living in tents and container cities, and as a nation, we are trying to meet all their needs. I also thought about what I could do. I decided to set up a tent related to my business and provide psychological support to children to ease the pain of this disaster for children and young people who remain behind," Bingöl said.

"I formed my team and made a long-term plan. We will support earthquake victims until they settle in temporary and permanent housing. We set up two tents, one in the tent city inside the athletics stadium in Kahramanmaraş, and the other in Iskenderun. We installed sound systems in our tents, set up stages and placed six staff members," he added.

For the past 40 days, they have been providing cartoons and puppet shows to earthquake-stricken children. Also, in the evenings they presented a selection of Turkish cinema for adults. Bingöl himself formed a small folk music choir and taught the songs of the city's local poets.

Therapy through music

"I'm touring villages and distributing food packages for Ramadan. Hopefully, we will overcome this massive disaster by sharing our sorrows and standing in solidarity as a nation. I strongly believe in the power of art. In this regard, music is a very important tool that provides a therapeutic environment for children. We should not forget the fact that we are in an earthquake-prone country, and we should be prepared for earthquakes," he said about his project.

With a motto of "Building hearts, not buildings," Bingöl and his team strive to provide love, conversation and opportunities in the aftermath of the disaster.

"I have been informed that some of our artist friends have visited the earthquake zone. Those who haven't come should definitely see these places. It's an unforgettable life experience. It's also important to experience that sweet moment of happiness amid suffering. Sometimes people can't hug a politician, but when they see an artist, they embrace them and cry. It's very important to connect with people," he emphasized.