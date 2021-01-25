Daily Sabah logo

10 weirdest buildings in the world

by DAILY SABAH Jan 25, 2021 12:39 pm +03 +03:00

Krzywy Domek

No, you are not looking through a kaleidoscope. This building in Sopot, Poland is indeed very real and was built in 2004 as part of the Rezydent shopping center.

The Basket Building

The name says it all: The building looks like a basket and is owned by a basket manufacturer in the U.S. state of Ohio. But due to less demand for baskets, the company has moved its headquarters and the building will be torn down.

Lotus Temple

Located in New Delhi, India, the building resembles a giant white lotus made out of 27 marble-clad “petals.” The building was completed in 1986 and is used as a place of worship, while everyone can visit the building.

Niteroi Museum of Contemporary Art

Located in Rio de Janeiro, this museum could be mistaken for a UFO. With a diameter of 50 meters (55 yards) and a height of three stories, this museum was completed in 1996.

Kubus Woningen

The "Cubis Houses" in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, aiming to use space most effectively. Each of the houses represents a tree with its thin base and wide, tilted cube on top, making the cluster of buildings an urban forest.

Park Güell

Located in Barcelona, Spain, the whole park is filled with whimsical buildings and mosaics. Built in 1900, the park was supposed to be a home for the rich but was converted into a public park.

Kahramanmaraş Finance Center

Located in Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey, this building has drawn the ire of the citizens and was listed as the "world's most ridiculous building."

Casa do Penedo

Someone took the saying, "between a rock and hard place" a bit too literally and built this house in Fafe, Portugal.

Hallgrimskirkja

Found in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, this church is the city’s main landmark. It is said to have been inspired by lava and looks like a huge pipe organ.

Kansas City Library

Located in the U.S. state of Missouri, this library took a different approach to get people to read: having giant bookbinders lining the building.

