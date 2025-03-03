Visiting Frida Kahlo’s Diaries at the Atatürk Cultural Center was not just an exhibition experience; it was an emotional journey through the heart and soul of one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century. This was the first exhibition in the world inspired by Kahlo’s personal diaries and the meticulous curation, blending physical and digital elements in a phygital format, brought her world to life in a way I had never imagined. More than 75,000 people had already visited the exhibition during its initial run and after experiencing it myself, I understood why.

The pages from Frida Kahlo's diaries are displayed in the "Diaries of Frida Kahlo" exhibition at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

What struck me the most was the deeply personal exchange between Frida and Diego Rivera, revealed through their letters. These were not just words but raw, aching confessions of love, betrayal, fear and longing. “It hurt, it hurt so much that I swore revenge,” one letter read, capturing the intensity of their stormy love. Another passage – "What surprise do you have for me? I think I know, but I don't want to be sad ... The future scares me, but more the future without you" – reflected the vulnerability of a woman who lived with unparalleled emotional intensity. Frida’s love was consuming, and the exhibition made me feel as if I were standing in the middle of it, witnessing rather than merely reading about the turbulence of her heart.

Frida Kahlo’s tumultuous love life with Diego Rivera is also explored in the exhibition at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The exhibition’s most striking feature was how it reimagined Frida in the contemporary world. Turkish artists played a significant role in this, using artificial intelligence to recreate what Frida might look like today, how she might dress and how she might navigate modern life. Four different AI-driven algorithms attempted to answer the question: What if Frida were alive today? These works, officially approved by the Frida Kahlo Corporation, showcased a version of Frida as a modern icon, bridging the gap between past and present. The fusion of AI, digital sculptures and interactive installations provided a fresh perspective on her legacy, proving that her influence transcends time. Directed by Cengiz Ayyıldız and Koray Özdemir, with co-curators Ayşe Demirci and Dilay Duman, the exhibition combined physical and digital elements to provide a comprehensive look at Kahlo’s life.

Another highlight was the giant book on the upper floor, which felt like stepping into Frida’s mind. The pages of her diary – usually confined to intimate spaces – were now magnified, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in her thoughts. Alongside these, Turkish artists contributed AI-generated sculptures based on her journal entries, merging technology with artistic interpretation. The way they managed to stay true to Frida’s essence while exploring new creative frontiers was remarkable.

The four AI-driven renditions of Frida Kahlo by Turkish artists at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Frida Kahlo’s life was an alchemy of love, pain and artistic expression. This exhibition was a testament to that – a two-year project meticulously crafted to honor her spirit. Seeing her world unfold in front of me, feeling her emotions through the immersive displays, and witnessing the power of her words in such a grand yet intimate setting was an unforgettable experience. It was as if Frida had left pieces of herself scattered across time, waiting to be rediscovered by each visitor. Perhaps that is the true magic of art: it allows us to live through others, to love as they did, to hurt as they did, and, for a brief moment, to understand the depths of their soul.