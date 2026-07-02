Turkish State Opera and Ballet (DOB) dancer Nilay Tahiroğlu has advanced to the final of the 15th International Moscow Ballet Competition, one of the ballet world's most prestigious events.

The competition, held June 25 through July 5 on the Historic Stage of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater, has brought together 362 dancers from 35 countries competing in multiple categories.

Tahiroğlu was granted direct entry into the competition after being exempted from the preliminary selection process because of her previous achievements in international competitions.

She advanced through the first round of the three-stage competition to reach the semifinals, where 34 dancers competed. Representing Türkiye, Tahiroğlu earned a place in the final after her semifinal performance.

For the semifinal, Tahiroğlu performed a contemporary dance choreography created by fellow State Opera and Ballet artist Elif Fırat.

If she wins a medal in the final, where 18 dancers will compete, Tahiroğlu, coached by veteran choreographer Volkan Ersoy, will become the first Turkish artist to earn a medal in the history of the competition.

As a finalist, Tahiroğlu will also receive a special diploma awarded to all dancers who reach the final round.

She will perform in the final, accompanied by the Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra.