Organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye and Yunus Emre Institute London, the 6th Annual Turkish Community Art Exhibition was opened to the public in the U.K. capital.

Since its inception in 2019, the exhibition has showcased hundreds of original and exceptional works from artists of all abilities and mediums. This year, the exhibition received 113 applications and selected 66 unique artworks from 46 artists, representing a wide range of artistic expressions, from traditional arts to digital art, photography and handcraft projects.

"52" by Ramazan Ekrem Öztürkmen. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Collective undertakings such as this exhibition play an important role in making art accessible to a wider audience and platforming artists while stoking community interaction, dialogue and unity. The exhibition was curated by a distinguished jury of seven members: Turkey's Consul General in London Bekir Utku Atahan, Yunus Emre Institute London Director Mehmet Karakuş, Ali Haydar Yeşilyurt, Cevdet Akman, Nagihan Seymour, Nilay Işlek, and Rümeysa Memiş. They evaluated the artworks based on their originality, creativity, technique and expression.