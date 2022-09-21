Turkish Red Crescent helps Pakistan heal flood wounds

Türkiye's leading humanitarian organization, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), continues to assist the brotherly nation of Pakistan to recover from its recent monsoon floods.

A Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) volunteer comforts a flood victim as they travel on a small boat through a flooded village, Sindh, Pakistan, Sept. 19, 2022.

Uğur Yıldırım