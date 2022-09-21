Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Turkish Red Crescent helps Pakistan heal flood wounds

by Daily Sabah Sep 21, 2022 7:10 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's leading humanitarian organization, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), continues to assist the brotherly nation of Pakistan to recover from its recent monsoon floods.

A Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) volunteer comforts a flood victim as they travel on a small boat through a flooded village, Sindh, Pakistan, Sept. 19, 2022.

Uğur Yıldırım

A bird's eye view of the extensive flooding in a rural area in Sindh, Pakistan.

Uğur Yıldırım

Flood victims travel by boat in the flooded areas.

Uğur Yıldırım

Recovery is underway after deadly floods that claimed 1,559 lives in Pakistan. The floods, which left millions displaced, were followed by an outpouring of aid to the country. Türkiye, for its part, mobilized to help the affected.

Uğur Yıldırım

Tents provided by the Turkish Red Crescent are seen in this photo.

Uğur Yıldırım

Turkish Red Crescent teams endeavor to reach as many people as possible, though floodwaters still remain in some places.

Uğur Yıldırım

By trucks or by boats, volunteers seek to address the basic needs of the displaced, including accommodation, food and hygiene.

A mosque that has been flooded is seen.

Uğur Yıldırım

A landscape shot of one of the camps set up by the Turkish Red Crescent is seen here.

Uğur Yıldırım

Still, there is hope. A group of Pakistani children smile as they pose for the camera at one of the camps.

Uğur Yıldırım

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.