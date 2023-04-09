Turkish designer Sina Erol's art piece called "Prison Diaries" meets art lovers at the Stratigraphy exhibition organized by Arts Letters and Numbers located in New York.

Known for his projects in Istanbul and New York, Sina Erol transforms his experiences in architecture into object-type furniture designs and digital-physical art pieces to present to art enthusiasts.

Erol is recognized as one of the leading names in the art and design community, and Clarisse Empaynado's new series "Prison Diaries," which they designed together, will be presented at the Stratigraphy exhibition organized by Arts Letters and Numbers, which brings together international artists' works focused on the unity of modern humans, nature and masses, in the state of New York in May.

Among the artist's recent works is a miniature zen garden named "Terrainium" equipped with illuminated stones. The work, which received great attention at the design exhibition held at the Head Hi Art and book gallery in Brooklyn in April, is only a part of the artist's object-type furniture series.

While Sina Erol continues to work on long-term projects, he continues to receive great interest and praise on international platforms with the exhibitions and innovative works he pursues, taking himself to the list of the world's leading artists with his original ideas.