Renowned Turkish digital artist Didem Yalınay to unveil her latest masterpiece on Nov. 14, an extraordinary meta-space exhibition titled "Akışta / In the Flux / Dans le flux," at CerModern in Ankara, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the republic. The exhibition, held in collaboration with the German Embassy and CerModern, is a part of the "Digital November" events by the French Institute in Ankara.

Yalınay's innovative exhibition utilizes cutting-edge holographic screens, creating augmented structures in a 200 square meter (2,152.78 square foot) space at CerModern. This revolutionary approach minimizes the need for physical hardware and invites visitors to a meta-space experience, a feat made possible by Yalınay's meticulous scientific research and artistic creativity.

The large-scale installation was a collaborative effort with architect Seçkin Maden, enhancing the visual spectacle, while German artist Abel Korinsky contributed a sound installation, enriching the auditory experience for visitors. The exhibition also includes public workshops led by Yalınay and panels that explore the intersection of science and art.

"Akışta / In the Flux / Dans le flux," by Didem Yalınay to be displayed in Ankara, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Institut français)

Yalınay's journey to this exhibition began in 2018 when she showcased her first meta-space work titled "Edges" at CerModern for the U.N. Reflecting on her progress, she expressed her joy, stating: "I dreamed of being able to hold a grand exhibition in Ankara for the 100th anniversary of the republic. Today, presenting my work on an international platform in Ankara with an installation 100 times the size of my first piece is extremely delightful for me."

Yalınay's talent and dedication have garnered international recognition, with her selection among 24 artists worldwide for France's prestigious artist residency program in 2022, as she also had a solo exhibition at Sorbonne University. Furthermore, she was honored as one of the top 20 artists at the 2023 International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA 2023), solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the digital art realm.