Turkish director Ensar Altay is set to present two of his critically acclaimed documentaries – "Kodokushi" and "Masumiyetin Yankıları" ("Echoes of Innocence") – to international audiences this April, with screenings scheduled in London and California. The films, both produced by TRT World, explore deeply human themes of solitude, memory and resilience, shedding light on the often-overlooked emotional dimensions of modern life and global conflict.

In the United Kingdom, "Kodokushi" will launch the “Culture on Screen” series organized by the London Yunus Emre Institute (YEE). The screening will take place on April 11 at the institute’s central London venue, with English subtitles available under the thematic banner “From Anatolia to the World, One Frame at a Time.” Directed and written by Altay, with cinematography by Kürşat Üresin, the film takes its title from a Japanese term meaning “lonely death” – a growing phenomenon in urban Japan where individuals die alone and remain undiscovered for extended periods.

The documentary follows Norihito, who, disturbed by the solitary deaths he encounters in his work, embarks on a personal journey to confront his own past mistakes. What begins as a quest for redemption soon gives way to a deeper reckoning with unresolved emotional challenges. In parallel, the film portrays the quiet, withdrawn life of elderly Muramatsu, who exists in social isolation. As the annual Sakura Festival approaches, it offers a fragile glimmer of hope – perhaps a chance for reconnection or renewal. Altay delicately frames these intersecting narratives to explore the human cost of disconnection in an increasingly individualistic world. The film has already garnered awards at several international film festivals, praised for its sensitive portrayal of loneliness and striking visual style.

In the United States, Altay’s latest work, "Echoes of Innocence," will be showcased at the Bombay Beach Biennale in California on April 13. The film tells the story of Iranian-American artist Behn Samareh, who begins building a symbolic memorial in the barren desert of Bombay Beach to commemorate the children who have lost their lives in Gaza. With each grave-like cavity she digs into the parched earth, the weight of collective grief becomes intertwined with her own personal traumas. As she labors under both emotional and physical strain, the line between protest and healing blurs.

While quietly carrying out this act of remembrance, Samareh is forced to confront unresolved pain from her past. As her body falters, she questions whether her efforts will endure or fade unnoticed – whether her creation will be erased before the world truly pays attention, or whether it will leave behind an indelible echo of resistance. Shot by cinematographer Kürşat Üresin and produced by Aslıhan Eker Çakmak, the film is a powerful reflection on loss, resilience and the role of art in bearing witness.