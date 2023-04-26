World-renowned Amsterdam-based singer Karsu will enchant Istanbulities with her soulful voice and piano skills that set her apart from other artists in a performance scheduled for Saturday in Istanbul's YBY Woods, a vast green area that hosts many cultural events.

Karsu has performed in many countries worldwide, including the U.S. and Japan. She has received critical acclaim for her music and has been praised by various artists, including Quincy Jones, who described her as "one of the rarest and most unique voices ever."

She also has captured the hearts of many fans with her unique voice and music style. Born in Amsterdam in 1990, Karsu Dönmez, known professionally as Karsu, was raised in a family of Turkish descent where music played a significant role. Her father was a composer and musician, and her mother was a singer.

Karsu's music is a fusion of various genres, including jazz, blues and Turkish folk music.

Karsu has been involved in many quake relief efforts as she also lost 10 relatives in Hatay, one of the 11 provinces tremendously affected by Türkiye's Feb. 6 earthquakes. She performed at the Philharmonie Haarlem Concert Hall in Turkish, Dutch, English and Arabic, raising nearly $45,835 for relief efforts.