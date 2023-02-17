The international support for Türkiye after two earthquakes hit the country on Feb. 6 has manifested itself in various forms. In the Netherlands, locals displayed their solidarity with the country with a Muslim funeral call to prayer outside a church and an aid campaign that collected about 90 million euros (around $95.77 million).

In Arnhem, a city in the eastern Netherlands that hosts a sizeable Turkish population, people gathered outside St. Eusebius Church on Thursday for a vigil in memory of victims of the disaster and a display of solidarity. Mayor Ahmed Marcouch told the crowd that they stood in solidarity with people affected by the earthquakes and pledged support. Later, the church bell rang Türkiye’s national anthem as people stood solemnly with Turkish flags in their hands. Elsewhere, a bridge and a hospital were illuminated with the colors of the Turkish flag in Rotterdam in a display of support.

Arnhem municipality also collected 165,000 euros to be used in relief work in Türkiye in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

Private donations have raised around 89 million euros in the Netherlands in a daylong campaign backed by national broadcasters for earthquake victims. Celebrities joined in promoting the campaign, and the account will remain open for any further donations. The Dutch government is donating 10 million euros, in addition to the emergency assistance already provided.

The money is to be spent, on food, shelter and medical care for victims in the quake-hit region in southern Türkiye and Syria.

Donation campaigns under the name "Giro555" have a long tradition in the Netherlands. The largest amount collected in a single day was 208 million euros for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Turkish Dutch singer Karsu Dönmez and Hadise, a Turkish pop star born in Belgium, also joined the fundraiser.